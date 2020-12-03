Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

