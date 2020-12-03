Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 315,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.