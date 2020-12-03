Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 31,227 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

