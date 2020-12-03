Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 482,539 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

