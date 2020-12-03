Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,648 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 26.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 203.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LKQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in LKQ by 20.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in LKQ by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

