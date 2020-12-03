Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $275.39 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

