Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,697 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of The ODP worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The ODP by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The ODP by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

ODP opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The ODP’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ODP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

