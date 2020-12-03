Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 146,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $479.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.75. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $480.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.