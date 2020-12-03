Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.54 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $421.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.12.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,275 shares of company stock worth $2,863,423. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.