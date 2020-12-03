Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,936 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 342,524 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 258,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CBAY opened at $7.14 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

