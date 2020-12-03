Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,166.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock worth $897,272,050. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

