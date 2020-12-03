Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $174.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

