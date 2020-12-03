Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,037.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 337,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Xylem stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

