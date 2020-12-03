Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,119.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT opened at $149.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

