Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.29 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPC stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

