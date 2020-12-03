Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

GPI opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $1,033,722. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

