Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canon by 66.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Canon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

