Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,804,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 890.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

ALLY stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

