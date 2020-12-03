Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,214,000 after buying an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 982,710 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $30,304,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after buying an additional 925,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $24,053,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $418,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of JBL opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

