Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 110,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

