Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 40,088 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

