Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 57,935 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vistra by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Vistra by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

