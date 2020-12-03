Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 87,391 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.84 million, a P/E ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Cowen started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Aegis started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,827 shares of company stock valued at $927,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

