Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 254.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,722 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $821,784.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.