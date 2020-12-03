Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Aphria worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APHA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aphria by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. Aphria Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

