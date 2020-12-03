Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,112 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Rocky Brands worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKY. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 346,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 44.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $164,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

