Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 146,351 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,351 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.52 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

