Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 359,962 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,962 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,886,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after buying an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after buying an additional 416,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Comerica stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

