Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,658 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY stock opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.