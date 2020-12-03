Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,493 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $136.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.