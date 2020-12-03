Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,703 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 30.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.31. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $178.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

