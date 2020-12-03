Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 65,596 Shares of Zovio Inc (NYSE:ZVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Zovio Inc (NYSE:ZVO) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,596 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of Zovio worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

ZVO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zovio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Zovio stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million.

In other news, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,322.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

