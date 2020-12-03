Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.18 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in WestRock by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

WRK stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

