Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Shares of JBHT opened at $135.03 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

