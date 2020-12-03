Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 49.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after buying an additional 69,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,314 shares of company stock valued at $150,568. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

