Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ASML by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $451.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.08. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $452.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

