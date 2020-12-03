Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Copart stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

