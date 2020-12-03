CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLGX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 30.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

