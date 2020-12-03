CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of CCAP opened at €14.47 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The stock has a market cap of $371.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.02. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.88).

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

