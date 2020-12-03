Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$94.07 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$95.80.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$97.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$86.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.