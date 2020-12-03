Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.72.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.50. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

