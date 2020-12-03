Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $83.54.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,844,000 after acquiring an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,594,000 after acquiring an additional 473,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

