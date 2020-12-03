Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B stock opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18. The stock has a market cap of $908.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.