Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Purchases $34,000.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert S. Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coty by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

