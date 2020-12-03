Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Coty worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,269.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,020,000 shares of company stock worth $6,319,800. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COTY shares. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.