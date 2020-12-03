Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $245.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.59.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.81.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $3,787,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,548,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,367,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,861 shares of company stock valued at $122,574,312 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

