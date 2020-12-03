Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

CCAP stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $393.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

