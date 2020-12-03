CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CRH opened at $40.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 175.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

