Critical Survey: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) versus AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AzurRx BioPharma and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.87%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 259.18%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$15.18 million N/A N/A AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.29 million 58.08 -$53.24 million ($0.67) -2.19

AzurRx BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma N/A -316.41% -162.80% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -890.43% N/A -60.72%

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats AzurRx BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

