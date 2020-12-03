Critical Survey: CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) versus Charter Oak Bank (OTCMKTS:CHOB)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Charter Oak Bank (OTCMKTS:CHOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Charter Oak Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14% Charter Oak Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIT Group and Charter Oak Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.07 $529.90 million $5.06 7.05 Charter Oak Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Oak Bank.

Risk and Volatility

CIT Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Oak Bank has a beta of -7.4, meaning that its share price is 840% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CIT Group and Charter Oak Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 8 1 0 2.11 Charter Oak Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Charter Oak Bank.

Summary

CIT Group beats Charter Oak Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Charter Oak Bank Company Profile

As of February 19, 2011, Charter Oak Bank was acquired by Bank of Marin. Charter Oak Bank offers banking services in the United States. The bank's services include deposit accounts, including business accounts, consumer accounts, and money market accounts; and loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, consumer loans, and loans for construction, real estate, wineries, and vineyards. It also offers online banking services. Charter Oak Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Napa, California.

